Pistons' Andre Drummond: Out for rest
Drummond won't play in Tuesday's preseason game against the 76ers due to rest purposes, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Drummond will take a seat Tuesday before likely playing in his team's final exhibition Wednesday. Through three preseason games, he's averaging 14 points, 8.7 rebounds, two assists and 1.7 blocks.
