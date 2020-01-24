Pistons' Andre Drummond: Out Friday
Drummond (mouth) won't play Friday against Memphis, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
It was initially reported that Drummond was expected to play Friday, but he was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day and has now been deemed unavailable. Christian Wood should draw another start at center as a result.
