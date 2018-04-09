Pistons' Andre Drummond: Out Monday with sore Achilles

Drummond is dealing with a sore Achilles and has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Drummond is simply dealing with some soreness in his Achilles, but considering the Pistons have been eliminated from the playoffs, there's no reason to risk any further strain by having him play through it. As a result, Drummond will get the night off and there's certainly a chance he remains out for Wednesday's season finale against the Bulls. Drummond's absence should pave the way for the likes of Eric Moreland and Henry Ellenson to pick up increased run at the center position.