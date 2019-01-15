Pistons' Andre Drummond: Outclassed on glass in loss

Drummond scored 15 points (6-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, three steals and an assist in 35 minutes during Monday's 100-94 loss to the Jazz.

It isn't often that Drummond gets dominated on the glass, but Rudy Gobert convincingly won their head-to-head battle by pulling down 25 boards in addition to his 18 points. Despite the loss, the Pistons' center recorded his 35th double-double in 42 games, putting him one behind Gobert and Joel Embiid for the NBA lead in that category, and Drummond's 15.0 rebounds per game still paces the league.

