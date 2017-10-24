Pistons' Andre Drummond: Plays well on both ends of floor

Drummond tallied 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block across 38 minutes during Monday's 97-86 loss to the 76ers.

Drummond has grabbed at least 12 rebounds in each of the team's first four games. While impressive, it's not particularly surprising considering he averaged 13.8 boards per game last season. He also tallied more than one steal for the first time this year -- a nice sign considering he averaged 1.5 steals per game last season.