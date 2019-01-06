Pistons' Andre Drummond: Posts 15 points, 18 boards in loss
Drummond accumulated 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-4 FT), 18 rebounds, three steals, and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 110-105 loss to the Jazz.
Drummond was solid on both ends, scoring efficiently from the field and grabbing rebounds galore as per usual. Moreover, this is the 10th time this season that Drummond has swiped at least three steals. Despite sharing the spotlight with Blake Griffin, Drummond is also averaging a career high in points per game.
