Pistons' Andre Drummond: Posts 23 points, 15 boards in loss

Drummond supplied 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 FT), 15 rebounds, and three steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 106-101 loss to the Mavericks.

Drummond cleared concussion protocol and returned to the lineup following a three-game absence. This is the 12th time that he has posted at least 20 points and 15 rebounds through 45 appearances this season. Moreover, it's the 15th time Drummond has swiped at least three steals, including six times across his last nine appearances.