Pistons' Andre Drummond: Posts 23 points, 15 boards in loss
Drummond supplied 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 FT), 15 rebounds, and three steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 106-101 loss to the Mavericks.
Drummond cleared concussion protocol and returned to the lineup following a three-game absence. This is the 12th time that he has posted at least 20 points and 15 rebounds through 45 appearances this season. Moreover, it's the 15th time Drummond has swiped at least three steals, including six times across his last nine appearances.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Available to play Friday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Officially probable Friday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will be game-time call•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Goes through shootaround, set to play•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....