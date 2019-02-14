Pistons' Andre Drummond: Posts another solid outing
Drummond registered 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 FT), 17 rebounds and four steals across 35 minutes Wednesday against Boston.
Drummond notched 16-plus boards for his fourth straight contests and extended his double-double streak to nine games. Expect the 6-11 Connecticut product to continue to be a force on the glass and in the scoring column on a nightly basis given his consistent success throughout this season.
