Pistons' Andre Drummond: Posts double-double in win over Grizzlies

Drummond posted 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 28 minutes during Thursday's 104-102 win over the Grizzlies.

Drummond had his hands full in a head-to-head matchup with Marc Gasol, but he still managed to hit his season averages across the board. He got in a bit of foul trouble and was playing with the newly-acquired Blake Griffin for the first time, but he actually attempted more field goals than he had in six of the last seven games. One of the most enthralling moments of the evening came on a lob from Griffin to Drummond, and the two big men could seemingly have a symbiotic relationship moving forward due to their respective versatility.