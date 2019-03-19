Pistons' Andre Drummond: Posts double-double Monday
Drummond totaled 21 points (9-20 FG, 3-6 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Monday's 126-119 loss to the Cavaliers.
Despite the solid 20-20 outing for Drummond, it wasn't enough to lift the Pistons to victory. His work on the offensive and defensive glass makes his double-doubles seem effortless, and he should continue to post big numbers, albeit maybe not in the most efficient fashion.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Dominates short-handed Lakers•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Snaps double-double streak in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Grabs 20 rebounds in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double streak hits 18 games•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Season-high 24 rebounds in win•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.