Pistons' Andre Drummond: Posts double-double Monday

Drummond totaled 21 points (9-20 FG, 3-6 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Monday's 126-119 loss to the Cavaliers.

Despite the solid 20-20 outing for Drummond, it wasn't enough to lift the Pistons to victory. His work on the offensive and defensive glass makes his double-doubles seem effortless, and he should continue to post big numbers, albeit maybe not in the most efficient fashion.