Pistons' Andre Drummond: Posts monster double-double against Pacers

Drummond had 32 points (12-18 FG, 0-1 3PT, 8-10 FT), 23 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and two assists during the Pistons' 119-110 win over the Pacers on Wednesday.

Drummond couldn't have wished for a better start to the season, as he owned the glass while scoring with incredible efficiency. He is not going to score over 30 or grab 20+ rebounds on a nightly basis, but he should be a consistent double-double threat every time he steps on the hardwood. The Pistons play against the Hawks on Thursday.