Pistons' Andre Drummond: Posts monster double-double in OT loss

Drummond poured in 30 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-12 FT) while adding 24 rebounds, six blocks, four assists and three steals across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 98-95 overtime loss to the Jazz.

While Drummond turned the ball over five times for the second time in three games, he certainly made up for those mistakes with his monster stat line. Although his stuffing of the stat sheet bodes well for his fantasy prospects, the Pistons fell further below .500 with no one to help the big man. The good news is that he seems to have a chip on his shoulder after being snubbed from the All-Star game, which allows him to play with something to prove, even if the team falls out of contention for the last spot in the Eastern Conference.