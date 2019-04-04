Pistons' Andre Drummond: Posts monster double-double

Drummond tallied 28 points (11-16 FG, 6-11 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks over 43 minutes Wednesday against Indiana.

Drummond led Detroit in minutes logged, points and rebounds, although the Pistons would fall 108-89. He's secured a double-double in each of his previous five contests. Drummond's squad currently has a hold on the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and will aim to hang on to a playoff spot with just four contests remaining.

