Pistons' Andre Drummond: Probable Friday with illness

Drummond is listed a probable for Friday's contest against the Hornets due to an illness, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Logging 42 minutes at Minnesota on Wednesday, it's unclear when Drummond caught the illness although it doesn't appear to be too serious. Drummond is officially tabbed as probable heading into Friday's matchup against the Hornets and the decision to play or not to play may come around game time. If the UConn product can't give it a go Friday, backup-center Zaza Pachulia may end up starting in his absence.