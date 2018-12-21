Pistons' Andre Drummond: Probable Friday with illness
Drummond is listed a probable for Friday's contest against the Hornets due to an illness, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Logging 42 minutes at Minnesota on Wednesday, it's unclear when Drummond caught the illness although it doesn't appear to be too serious. Drummond is officially tabbed as probable heading into Friday's matchup against the Hornets and the decision to play or not to play may come around game time. If the UConn product can't give it a go Friday, backup-center Zaza Pachulia may end up starting in his absence.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Seventh straight double-double•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Season high in swats•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles Monday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Shakes off brief rebounding slump•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double against Warriors•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...