Pistons' Andre Drummond: Produces fifth 20-20 game of season
Drummond scored 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-7 FT) in addition to 22 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 125-114 win over the Cavaliers.
Drummond was a force to be reckoned with in this one, stuffing the stat sheet in what was perhaps his best all-around performance of the season. It was his fifth 20-20 game this season, as well as his fifth game with seven or more assists. Furthermore, Drummond's defensive contributions were stellar once again, and he's averaging 2.2 blocks to go glong with 2.1 steals over his last 11 contests. His ability to provide busy stat lines such as these has taken his fantasy stock to another level this season.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will play, start Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles Saturday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Posts monster double-double in OT loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Fills the box score in loss•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...