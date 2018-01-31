Pistons' Andre Drummond: Produces fifth 20-20 game of season

Drummond scored 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-7 FT) in addition to 22 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 125-114 win over the Cavaliers.

Drummond was a force to be reckoned with in this one, stuffing the stat sheet in what was perhaps his best all-around performance of the season. It was his fifth 20-20 game this season, as well as his fifth game with seven or more assists. Furthermore, Drummond's defensive contributions were stellar once again, and he's averaging 2.2 blocks to go glong with 2.1 steals over his last 11 contests. His ability to provide busy stat lines such as these has taken his fantasy stock to another level this season.