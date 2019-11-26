Pistons' Andre Drummond: Pulls down 18 rebounds

Drummond scored 7 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT), and gathered 18 rebounds, one assist and one block in a win over the Magic on Monday.

Outside of the typical, monstrous number of boards, it was a relatively quiet night for Drummond, who didn't look too aggressive getting his own shot against a banged up Magic frontcourt. Looking passed the low number of points in this one, Drummond has been a beast this year, posting career-highs in points, boards and assists, and matching his career-high 1.9 blocks through 16 games.