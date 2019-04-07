Pistons' Andre Drummond: Pulls down 23 boards in loss
Drummond totaled 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 23 rebounds, three blocks and an assist over 42 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Hornets on Sunday.
Drummond was a monster on the boards in the Pistons' loss on Sunday, scoring 15 and swatting three shots to finish with a massive stat line. Drummond leads the league in rebounding and has grabbed at least 20 rebounds in 18 games this season - a figure which comfortably leads the NBA.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Records five rejections in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Posts monster double-double•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another double-double in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Monster stat line in Saturday's win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Snags 18 boards Thursday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Across the board effort Tuesday•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...