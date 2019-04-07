Pistons' Andre Drummond: Pulls down 23 boards in loss

Drummond totaled 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 23 rebounds, three blocks and an assist over 42 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Hornets on Sunday.

Drummond was a monster on the boards in the Pistons' loss on Sunday, scoring 15 and swatting three shots to finish with a massive stat line. Drummond leads the league in rebounding and has grabbed at least 20 rebounds in 18 games this season - a figure which comfortably leads the NBA.