Pistons' Andre Drummond: Puts up 19 and 16 in win
Drummond accrued 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-8 FT), 16 rebounds, five steals, and an assist in 30 minutes Sunday against Phoenix.
Another day, another double-double for Drummond who has failed to generate a double-double in just two games this year. The five steals were a season high, and the only blemish on his stat-line was his characteristically poor performance from the charity stripe. Drummond is one of the most consistent centers in fantasy, and contributes across virtually all categories besides assists and three-points at an elite rate. Even with his poor conversion rate from the line, owners will be happy to have Drummond, who is in the midst of a career year, scoring a career-high 19.5 points while adding 16.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
