Pistons' Andre Drummond: Puts up massive double-double
Drummond racked up 24 points (11-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 20 rebounds, a block and a steal in 37 minutes Thursday against Dallas.
Drummond converted on all but two of his shots from the field and was a monster on the boards, hauling down 20 or more rebounds for the third time this month. Despite putting up some of his lowest scoring and rebounding totals of the season in January, Drummond still managed to average a double-double through 13 matchups.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Posts 23 points, 15 boards in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Available to play Friday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Officially probable Friday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...