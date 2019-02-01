Pistons' Andre Drummond: Puts up massive double-double

Drummond racked up 24 points (11-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 20 rebounds, a block and a steal in 37 minutes Thursday against Dallas.

Drummond converted on all but two of his shots from the field and was a monster on the boards, hauling down 20 or more rebounds for the third time this month. Despite putting up some of his lowest scoring and rebounding totals of the season in January, Drummond still managed to average a double-double through 13 matchups.