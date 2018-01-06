Pistons' Andre Drummond: Questionable Saturday
Drummond (rib) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Drummond played 29 minutes during Friday's blowout loss but took a shot to his injured ribs in the process, apparently giving him some extra discomfort heading into Saturday. If he's ultimately held out, Boban Marjanovic would probably draw the start at center.
