Pistons' Andre Drummond: Questionable with lip injury
Drummond is being considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to a lip laceration.
Drummond was hit in the face in the second half of Monday's loss to Washington, which is why he's been added to the injury report for Wednesday. The team should have a better idea of his availability after morning shootaround and pregame activities.
