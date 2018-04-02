Pistons' Andre Drummond: Quiet in victory Sunday

Drummond produced 13 points (4-7 FG, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Sunday's 108-96 victory over Brooklyn.

Drummond had a quiet night Sunday but still managed to bludgeon his way to another double-double. He has been a monster this season and has even moved out of the punt free-throw ranks. His defense has been elite from the center position and as always, he is a rebounding machine. He is going to more than likely be a second-round player in all leagues come next draft.