Pistons' Andre Drummond: Quiet in victory Sunday
Drummond produced 13 points (4-7 FG, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Sunday's 108-96 victory over Brooklyn.
Drummond had a quiet night Sunday but still managed to bludgeon his way to another double-double. He has been a monster this season and has even moved out of the punt free-throw ranks. His defense has been elite from the center position and as always, he is a rebounding machine. He is going to more than likely be a second-round player in all leagues come next draft.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another superhuman effort in win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Racks up 24 points, 23 boards•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Scores 17 points in 43 minutes•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Rips down 16 boards in Monday's win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Logs 22 rebounds in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Fills box score again Thursday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...