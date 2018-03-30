Pistons' Andre Drummond: Racks up 24 points, 23 boards

Drummond totaled 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 FT), 23 rebounds, four assists and one block across 38 minutes during a 103-92 win over the Wizards on Thursday.

Drummond picked up his seventh game of at least 20 points and 20 rebounds this season during Thursday's win. The effort also marked the third time in the last four games that he has had at least 20 boards. If Blake Griffin (ankle) is forced to miss any time, Drummond would figure to continue to rack up big numbers.