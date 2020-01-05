Pistons' Andre Drummond: Rakes in defensive stats in win

Drummond (illness) compiled 14 points (7-14 FG), 18 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 29 minutes Saturday in the Pistons' 111-104 win over the Warriors.

Though Drummond was tending to an ailment and also the subject of trade rumors leading into the contest, he ultimately filled his usual role as the Pistons' starting center and made his usual impact across the box score. Per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com, Drummond said after Saturday's victory that he's "not a quitter" and "would love to play [in Detroit] the rest of my career," making it reasonably to suspect that he'll continue to play on even if trade talks heat up from here. In fact, Drummond's fantasy value could be trending up while he remains in Detroit, as he should be in store for elevated usage while frontcourt mate Blake Griffin (knee) faces an uncertain timeline to return from injury.