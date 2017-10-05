Pistons' Andre Drummond: Records 16 points, 15 boards Wednesday

Drummond provided 16 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 108-106 loss to the Hornets.

Most notably, Drummond shot 6-of-8 from the charity stripe -- an area he shot 38.6 percent from last season. He's shown little progress in that department over his first five seasons, which has dampened his overall impact in both real life and fantasy. If he can at least raise that number to a respectable level, it would have significant implications. The situation is certainly worth monitoring as the preseason unfolds.