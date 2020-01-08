Pistons' Andre Drummond: Records 20-20 in win

Drummond recorded 23 points (8-12 FG, 7-9 FT), 20 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes of a 115-113 win against the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Drummond posted a dominant outing with his six 20-point, 20-rebound game of the season in the win. He was efficient from the field and continued to excel from the free throw line, where he's now 15-of-18 in his last two games.