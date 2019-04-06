Pistons' Andre Drummond: Records five rejections in loss

Drummond totaled four points (2-3 FG, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, five blocks, and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 123-110 loss to the Thunder.

Drummond struggled offensively, managing a season low in scoring while finishing with more turnovers (five) than points. Moreover, the league leader in double-doubles had his 11-game double-double streak snapped. With the Pistons dropping to eighth place in the Eastern Conference, Drummond is likely to receive as many minutes as necessary across the final three regular season matchups.