Pistons' Andre Drummond: Records third straight double-double in 33 minutes
Drummond scored 23 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-7 FT), grabbed 11 rebounds, dished one assist, snatched one steal and recorded four blocks in 33 minutes Friday in Detroit's win over Atlanta.
Drummond led the way, posting his third straight double-double, for a Pistons team that recently stopped a five-game losing streak. An interesting development to note is Drummond's new-found dedication to stretching the floor as he works through his first season under Dwayne Casey. It's true that he is only connecting on 18.2-percent of his three's this season and is averaging just one attempt from beyond-the-arc so far, but it's notable that is ten times higher than his previous career high. The seven-year NBA veteran has become a known commodity in fantasy circles, but the dedication to stretching his game shows the first sign of real change since he started garnering starter-level minutes.
