Pistons' Andre Drummond: Registers another double-double
Drummond recorded 27 points (12-14 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 26 minutes Monday against Detroit.
Drummond's contributions proved to be crucial in a 129-103 victory at Little Caesars Arena, finishing the night as the team leader in scoring. The 25-year-old center has been a double-double machine of late, extending his streak to nine straight games with a double-double. Drummond has proven valuable from a fantasy standpoint in a number of categories, including scoring, rebounding, field-goal percentage and blocks to name a few.
