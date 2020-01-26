Pistons' Andre Drummond: Returns with 20-20 double-double

Drummond (lip) posted 20 points (8-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 21 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 41 minutes Saturday in the Pistons' 121-111 overtime loss to the Nets.

Drummond didn't miss a beat as he returned from a two-game absence due to a lip laceration. The center had already clinched a double-double by the end of the first quarter and ended with the 40th 20-20 game of his career, tying Hall of Famer Bob Lanier for Detroit's franchise record. Drummond noted after the contest that he'll require additional dental work in the coming days, but the Pistons haven't suggested it will impact his availability during their upcoming four-game week.