Pistons' Andre Drummond: Rips down 17 boards in Sunday's win

Drummond scored eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding 17 rebounds, four assists and a block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 win over the Heat.

With the Pistons' perimeter scorers hitting a ridiculous 50 percent (14-for-28) of their three-point attempts on the night, Drummond was able to focus on cleaning the glass and kicking the ball back out when he got it, a formula that has led the 24-year-old center to career highs in both rebounds and assists per game to begin the season. He's also finally showing improvement in his free-throw shooting, with his current 63.2 percent rate coming in more than 20 points higher than his previous best.