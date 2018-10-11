Pistons' Andre Drummond: Rips down 20 boards in preseason loss
Drummond scored a team-high 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 Ft) while adding 20 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's preseason loss to the Wizards.
The center's efforts to add some three-point range to his arsenal haven't paid dividends yet, but it's reassuring to see Drummond can still dominate the glass even when he's spending more time beyond the arc. He figures to once again be among the league leaders in boards and double-doubles this season.
