Pistons' Andre Drummond: Ruled out vs. Rockets
Drummond (ribs) will not play Saturday against Houston, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.
Drummond will sit for the second time in three games as he continues to nurse bruised ribs. He returned for Friday's game in Philadelphia but struggled to finish with just 10 points and eight rebounds across 29 minutes. Eric Moreland will start in Drummond's place Saturday.
