Pistons' Andre Drummond: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Heat

Drummond (rib) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Heat, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Drummond was a surprising late addition to the injury report ahead of Wednesday's contest and will now get the night off entirely while dealing with a bruised rib. There's been no inclination that it's a serious issue, though it'll cost him at least Wednesday's contest, with his next opportunity to play coming on Friday against the 76ers. With Drummond out, look for the likes of Eric Moreland, Anthony Tolliver and Boban Marjanovic to share the extra minutes made available.