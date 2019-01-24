Pistons' Andre Drummond: Ruled out Wednesday

Drummond (concussion) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Pistons wanted Drummond to go through warm-ups before making a decision on his status. He should be considered questionable for the Pistons' next game, Friday against Dallas. In his absence, Zaza Pachulia will continue to start.

More News
Our Latest Stories