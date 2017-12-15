Pistons' Andre Drummond: Scores 12 points in 32 minutes

Drummond scored 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-4 FT) while collecting 19 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and two blocks in 32 minutes Thursday in Detroit's win over Atlanta.

Drummond has posted four 20-plus rebounds performances on the 2017-18 season, double the amount of his single-digit rebounding performances. He came up one board short of hitting the 20-rebound benchmark once again, but Drummond has become more than just a bruiser in the post. Drummond posted a career-high Thursday in Atlanta with eight assists. On the season he is averaging a career-high with four assists per game. This development should make fantasy owners quite pleased with the big man.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop