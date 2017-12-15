Pistons' Andre Drummond: Scores 12 points in 32 minutes

Drummond scored 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-4 FT) while collecting 19 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and two blocks in 32 minutes Thursday in Detroit's win over Atlanta.

Drummond has posted four 20-plus rebounds performances on the 2017-18 season, double the amount of his single-digit rebounding performances. He came up one board short of hitting the 20-rebound benchmark once again, but Drummond has become more than just a bruiser in the post. Drummond posted a career-high Thursday in Atlanta with eight assists. On the season he is averaging a career-high with four assists per game. This development should make fantasy owners quite pleased with the big man.