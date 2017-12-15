Pistons' Andre Drummond: Scores 12 points in 32 minutes
Drummond scored 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-4 FT) while collecting 19 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and two blocks in 32 minutes Thursday in Detroit's win over Atlanta.
Drummond has posted four 20-plus rebounds performances on the 2017-18 season, double the amount of his single-digit rebounding performances. He came up one board short of hitting the 20-rebound benchmark once again, but Drummond has become more than just a bruiser in the post. Drummond posted a career-high Thursday in Atlanta with eight assists. On the season he is averaging a career-high with four assists per game. This development should make fantasy owners quite pleased with the big man.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Manages season-low five points•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Scores 6 points in 31 minutes•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another monster effort in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Ties season-high with five steals•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.