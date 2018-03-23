Pistons' Andre Drummond: Scores 17 points in 43 minutes

Drummond registered 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 FT), 20 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block across 43 minutes Thursday in Detroit's loss to Houston.

Drummond leads the league in total rebounds and rebounds-per-game on the 2017-18 season, a campaign that includes just five games with single-digit rebound totals. In the fifteen games following February's All-Star game Drummond has averaged 13.8 points and 16.1 rebounds per game. Drummond has proven his value as a fantasy asset over the years, but this has been one of the most well-rounded seasons of his young career and his dominance on the boards make his value tough to question.