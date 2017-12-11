Pistons' Andre Drummond: Scores 6 points in 31 minutes
Drummond scored 6 points (1-5 FG, 4-6 FT), grabbed 15 rebounds, and dished one assist in 31 minutes Sunday as Detroit came up short against Boston.
Expectations were high for Drummond's matchup with Boston, considering the numbers he put up during their last matchup when he put up 26 points, 22 rebounds, six assists, four steals on November 27th in Boston. Nothing came easy Sunday, and Drummond struggled with the combination of Aron Baynes and Al Horford in the frontcourt. Drummond's 2017-18 season has been a revelation. He is posting career highs in rebounding, assists, and steals, and free-throw percentage. The improved ability to knock down free-throws allows Drummond to play more minutes and attack the rim with more confidence.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another monster effort in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Ties season-high with five steals•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Dominant in Monday's win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...