Pistons' Andre Drummond: Scores 6 points in 31 minutes

Drummond scored 6 points (1-5 FG, 4-6 FT), grabbed 15 rebounds, and dished one assist in 31 minutes Sunday as Detroit came up short against Boston.

Expectations were high for Drummond's matchup with Boston, considering the numbers he put up during their last matchup when he put up 26 points, 22 rebounds, six assists, four steals on November 27th in Boston. Nothing came easy Sunday, and Drummond struggled with the combination of Aron Baynes and Al Horford in the frontcourt. Drummond's 2017-18 season has been a revelation. He is posting career highs in rebounding, assists, and steals, and free-throw percentage. The improved ability to knock down free-throws allows Drummond to play more minutes and attack the rim with more confidence.