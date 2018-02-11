Play

Pistons' Andre Drummond: Scores team-high 25 points Sunday

Drummond tallied 25 points (8-14 FG, 9-13 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Sunday's 118-115 loss to the Hawks.

Over his last seven games, Drummond had averaged around 19 points and 19 rebounds a game, numbers only he is capable of producing on a nightly basis. The rebound king will continue to stay efficient and get the Pistons back to winning ways next time out against the Pelicans.

