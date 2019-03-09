Pistons' Andre Drummond: Season-high 24 rebounds in win

Drummond totaled 20 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 24 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks across 43 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Bulls on Friday.

Drummond has been virtually an unstoppable force on the boards lately, and his 24 on Friday tied a season high. His increased role on offense, huge presence in the rebounding game, and his work on defense make Drummond a must-play in most formats right now.