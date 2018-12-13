Pistons' Andre Drummond: Season high in swats

Drummond scored 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, six blocks and a steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Hornets.

The double-double was Drummond's fourth straight and 21st in 26 games this season, while the six rejections set a new season high for the center. The 25-year-old just gets better with age -- he's on pace for a career high in scoring while once again leading the entire NBA in rebounding.