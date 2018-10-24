Pistons' Andre Drummond: Second technical foul rescinded
The NBA has rescinded the second technical foul assigned to Drummond during Tuesday's win over the Sixers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The technical resulted in Drummond being ejected from the game, though there was never much of a concern that he'd face any additional discipline from the league office. In fact, the NBA seems to have agreed with Drummond, who was involved in a minor altercation with Joel Embiid, which led to the second technical. After the game, Drummond criticized Embiid for flopping, and the league has since issued a warning to Embiid.
