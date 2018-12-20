Pistons' Andre Drummond: Seventh straight double-double
Drummond provided 16 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 42 minutes Wednesday in the Pistons' 129-123 overtime victory over the Timberwolves.
In addition to his efficient work in the paint, Drummond drilled his career-best fourth three-pointer of the season, one shy of his output from his first six seasons combined. Drummond has hit only 19 percent of his attempts from downtown, however, so the expanded range hasn't helped him much for fantasy purposes. While he's still racking up double-doubles regularly and filling up the defensive categories, Drummond's value is down from a season ago due largely to a sizable decline in his assist rate and an eight-point drop in his free-throw percentage. Drummond's lowly 52.8 percent mark from the line is even more of an eyesore when considering it has come on 5.6 attempts per game, the second-highest average of his career.
