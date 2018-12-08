Pistons' Andre Drummond: Shakes off brief rebounding slump

Drummond scored 21 points (7-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes during Friday's 117-111 loss to the 76ers.

After managing what was, for Drummond, a meager 14 total boards over the last two games, he bounced back with his 18th double-double of the season. The center has remained a terror on the defensive end, however, recording multiple steals and/or multiple blocks for the sixth time in the last eight contests.