Pistons' Andre Drummond: Snags 18 boards Thursday
Drummond recorded 18 points (9-10 FG, 0-3 FT), 18 rebounds, six blocks, four assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Thursday's 115-98 win over the Magic.
Despite Drummond lacking the range to stretch the floor (or make free-throws consistently), he is a power big that provides plenty of value in other forms. Thursday night showed what he can bring any given night, as he has now rattled off eight consecutive double-doubles, and is averaging 1.6 blocks over that span.
