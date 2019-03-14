Pistons' Andre Drummond: Snaps double-double streak in loss
Drummond totaled five points (1-3 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks over 24 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Heat on Wednesday.
Drummond, much like his teammates, couldn't get anything going in Wednesday's bludgeoning by the Heat. After an amazing 19-game run that saw Drummond average 20.4 points, 16.3 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.7 blocks, he was bound to come back to earth eventually, though fantasy owners who played him couldn't have been too happy. Drummond's streak of 19 consecutive double-doubles was snapped, but he'll have the chance to start a new streak on Friday when the Pistons take on the Lakers.
