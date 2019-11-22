Pistons' Andre Drummond: Snatches 14 boards in loss

Drummond grabbed six points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 14 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in a 109-89 loss to Chicago on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-11 center started the game decently (shooting 3-of-7 from the field), but like the rest of the Pistons, struggled to score in the second half (zero) and eventually fouled out with six minutes remaining in regulation. It was the first time in 2019-20 that Drummond failed to score 10-plus points, but that hasn't stopped the 26-year-old from producing his career bests to date (18.6 points, 16.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocks).