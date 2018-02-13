Pistons' Andre Drummond: Snatches 21 rebounds Monday
Drummond recorded 13 points (4-12 FG, 5-8 FT), 21 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's 118-103 loss to the Pelicans.
Drummond struggled offensively Monday, but still snatched a ridiculous 21 rebounds, eight of which were on the offensive end. His ability to keep possessions alive for the Pistons is invaluable, and he still double-doubles on poor shooting nights.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Scores team-high 25 points Sunday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Hauls in 27 boards in Wednesday's win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Not on injury report Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Nursing sprained ankle•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles Monday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Delivers another 20-20 performance•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...