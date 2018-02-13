Pistons' Andre Drummond: Snatches 21 rebounds Monday

Drummond recorded 13 points (4-12 FG, 5-8 FT), 21 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's 118-103 loss to the Pelicans.

Drummond struggled offensively Monday, but still snatched a ridiculous 21 rebounds, eight of which were on the offensive end. His ability to keep possessions alive for the Pistons is invaluable, and he still double-doubles on poor shooting nights.