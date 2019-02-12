Pistons' Andre Drummond: Statistical explosion in win
Drummond poured in a season-high 32 points (12-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), adding 17 rebounds, four steals and a block across 36 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Wizards on Monday.
Drummond was completely dominant in Monday's win, posting his third game of at least 20 points and 17 rebounds in his last six contests. His eight made and 10 attempted free throws also tied a season-high. Drummond's career-high 17.1 points per game this season are owed in part to his improved free throw shooting, which is at 55 percent for a second straight year after averaging less than 40 percent from the line in his first five seasons.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big day across the board•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles again in win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Registers another double-double•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Comes back to earth in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Puts up massive double-double•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...