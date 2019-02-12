Pistons' Andre Drummond: Statistical explosion in win

Drummond poured in a season-high 32 points (12-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), adding 17 rebounds, four steals and a block across 36 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Wizards on Monday.

Drummond was completely dominant in Monday's win, posting his third game of at least 20 points and 17 rebounds in his last six contests. His eight made and 10 attempted free throws also tied a season-high. Drummond's career-high 17.1 points per game this season are owed in part to his improved free throw shooting, which is at 55 percent for a second straight year after averaging less than 40 percent from the line in his first five seasons.