Pistons' Andre Drummond: Status still uncertain

Drummond (eye) is expected to be available for Monday's game against the Wizards, but he's still dealing with inflammation in his eye and could be limited, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

The Pistons initially cleared Drummond from the injury report but went on to clarify that while he's technically available, there's a chance he could still be held out. Per Langlois, Drummond's status will ultimately hinge on how his eye reacts to his contact lenses. Drummond missed Saturday's win over the Rockets, which allowed Thon Maker to temporarily step into a larger role.